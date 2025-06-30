LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

"If they'd chanted 'death to Russians', it wouldn't even be a story."

Over the weekend Glastonbury festival took place, and a performance by Bob Dylan caused controversy.

During the set, the duo lead chants of "death to the IDF", which has been criticised and is now under investigation by the police.

LBC callers give their opinions.

Kneecap and Bob Vyland are being investigated by police

Kneecap and Bob Vylan probed by police after Glastonbury performances - as criminal investigation under way
Bob Vylan performed on Glastonbury's West Holts stage on Saturday

All of Bob Vylan's remaining 2025 tour dates

A man wearing a suit looks at the camera

Former Home Secretary warns Islamic extremism fuelling rise in antisemitism

x

Bob Vylan 'dropped by agents' after 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant - as future gigs face the axe
x

BBC admits Glastonbury live stream should have been pulled and condemns punk duo's anti-Semitic chants
Rapper Bobby Vylan led chants of "free, free Palestine" and "death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]".

'Very concerned': Regulator investigates BBC over Glastonbury death chant broadcast