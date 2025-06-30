LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

By LBC

"If they'd chanted 'death to Russians', it wouldn't even be a story."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the weekend Glastonbury festival took place, and a performance by Bob Dylan caused controversy.

During the set, the duo lead chants of "death to the IDF", which has been criticised and is now under investigation by the police.

LBC callers give their opinions.