LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

2 November 2021, 19:26 | Updated: 2 November 2021, 19:30

By Seán Hickey

Shelagh Fogarty was left speechless by this guest's story of being catfished, for a decade – by her own cousin.

Kirat Assi is a victim of catfishing which lasted over the space of ten years. She left Shelagh Fogarty reeling with her story of how she was deceived by her own relation for such a long time.

Ms Assi's cousin pretended to be a man named Bobby, who she had a relationship with.

She told Shelagh that she "had been calling people to say 'block Bobby on your phones'" as the relationship broke down, and her cousin came to console her, when the story came out.

"I went downstairs, opened the door, I was annoyed with her because she'd lied to me, and she was like 'I'd better not come in', and erm, I was asking her things and basically she just said 'it was all me.'"

"I didn't believe her", she said, adding "she was my smart baby sister. I was very protective of her, I was very proud of her."

"I literally called out loads of names of lots of people and she said 'it was me, it was me.'"

Shelagh was knocked for six by the revelations: "What was her motivation?" She wondered.

"The only thing that she said on the day...was that she was in a dark place. There was no apology", Ms Assi said.

She added that when she learned the news "everything was slowly falling apart...it was her, infiltrating small parts of my life."

"This is the definition of the word devious" Shelagh concluded.

