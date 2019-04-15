LBC Guests In On-Air Row Over David Lammy’s Brexit Nazi Comparison

Two LBC guests clashed during an on-air debate over Labour MP David Lammy and his comparison of Eurosceptic Conservatives to Nazis.

Mr Lammy, an outspoken supporter of a so-called People’s Vote, doubled down on his comparison of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group (ERG) to Adolf Hitler’s party.

“I would say that it was not strong enough,” he told the BBC on Sunday.

Brendan O’Neill, editor of Spiked Online, described the Labour politician’s remarks as “shrill, irrational, historically illiterate and deeply prejudice”.

“It’s very poison and very divisive,” he told Shelagh Fogarty.

Brendan O'Neill and Dalia Gebrial clashed over David Lammy's Nazi remarks. Picture: LBC/PA

But, Dalia Gebrial, editor at Novara Media, said Mr Lammy was making a “very astute point”.

“The far-right doesn’t start with Nazi salutes, it doesn’t start with people marching down the street in black shirts,” she said.

“It starts with the very language that we have seen flourish through the Leave campaign and also the right-wing media in decades leading up.”

And as the interview went on, the pair clashed as they both argued their points of view.

