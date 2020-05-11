LBC outlines Boris Johnson's new lockdown rules

LBC's Westminster reporter explained the new rules for life in lockdown after analysing the Prime Minister's 50-page document this afternoon.

Ben Kentish said the that the dossier emphasises dates and rules are all conditional - if the infection rate rises again and people take advantage of the lockdown easing, the government will tighten the rules.

Here are the main points of the new advice:

Work

People are being urged to continue working from home, wherever possible.

However, those who cannot work from home should travel to work - only if their workplace is open.

Schools

Vulnerable children and children of critical workers can still attend school.Local authorities and schools are now being told to urge more children who would benefit from attending in person to do so.It is hoped that if all goes to plan, schools could return in phases from 1 June at the earlier.

Reception, year 1 and year 6 are expected to return to classrooms first.

It said pupils will return to class in smaller groups than usual but aims to give young students and those moving to secondary school in September more time with teachers.

Travel

Anyone who does need to travel to work is being urged to avoid using public transport, instead travelling by car, walking or cycling. Social distancing guidelines on public transport must be adhered to "rigorously", the new guidance says.

There is also now no limit on how far people can travel to exercise in open outdoor spaces, as long as people from separate households follow social distancing guidelines.

However, the government says people must not travel to separate parts of the UK where some rules differ (for example Scotland still recommends people stay indoors).

Meeting friends and family from outside your household

For the first time since 23 March, people can now meet a person from outside their household - subject to strict rules.You may not meet with more than one person from outside your household, and must stay at least 6ft away from one another.

Playing sports with someone from outside your household is also banned to stop the spread of infection.

Some had hoped that the new rules would include family members from different households being able to mix together, but although this is being looked at, households are still being urged to remain apart.

Face coverings

After weeks of speculation on whether those in England should wear face coverings, the government has now said that homemade cloth face-coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission in some circumstances.

People are now being told to wear a face covering in shops and on public transport, where social distancing is not always possible.

It comes after Transport for London earlier today said people who used the Tube or London buses would need to cover their faces to stem the risk of infections.