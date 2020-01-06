Lib Dem's acting leader lays out the case for a public inquiry into Brexit

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a public inquiry into Brexit to "learn from" what has been a "messy, chaotic period".

"Ed Davey said: "When there's been a massive change in the situation for Britain in government in the major policy change, there's often a review.

"This is always matter of course to learn the lessons and to make sure we learn from mistakes and note what went right. So this is really about good governance and about sound government.

"Frankly, whether you're a Leaver or a Remainer, I'd have thought you would want to support such an inquiry to make sure we are really clear about how this is going to affect our futures."

Shelagh Fogarty asked: "Where do you say that inquiry should look and to what end?"

He replied: "Well, we put a clause down to the bill before Parliament, it's being debated this week, saying that the inquiry should be set up within six months of that coming place.

"It should look at the decision to hold a referendum back in 2016, how different campaigns were financed, the decision to invoke Article 50, the government's crashing approach to negotiating the withdrawal, a decision not to hold a referendum on the terms of UK withdrawal, and so on.

"I think if we had a proper full public inquiry, it would ensure that our country could learn from what let's face it has been quite a messy, chaotic period."

Shelagh and Sir Ed Davey then discussed the lies in the campaign.

He respnded that lying, on both sides, has led to a reduction in trust and a public inquiry could help rebuild that trust.