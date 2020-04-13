"Life after lockdown is about preventing another pandemic": WHO General

By Seán Hickey

The World Health Organisation's leading voice on Covid-19 has stressed that we must continue to be vigilant as lockdown is lifted.

Dr. David Nabarro is a Special Envoy of the WHO on Covid-19. He joined Shelagh Fogarty to speak about how society should prepare for the lifting of lockdown. He began by insisting that life will not be the same once lockdown is lifted and people should prepare for some measures to remain.

Shelagh wanted to know what life will look like once the measures are eased, to which the WHO Special Envoy told her that it is widely recognised that "lockdown just won't be able to continue".

Dr. Nabarro noted that when the lockdown is lifted, it is paramount for people to recognise that the virus hasn't gone away and some basic social distancing and self-isolating measures will have to continue.

"Life after lockdown is about protecting us from further attacks by the virus." Dr. Navarro told Shelagh.

Dr. Nabarro insisted that lockdown cannot last forever. Picture: PA

Dr Nabarro cited the Prime Minister coming down with the virus as a turning point in the UK as the point where people started to adopt stricter measures for themselves around social distancing and other preventative measures.

The WHO Special Envoy of Covid-19 assured Shelagh that people will become used to measures, the same way they did when society had to change practices after the outbreaks of Cholera and HIV.

"The most important thing is that we'll all learn to be responsible" Dr Nabarro thought. He mentioned the use of face masks and gloves as possibly the new normal in public as people become more aware of viruses such as coronavirus.

Insisting on the importance of how people react to lockdown being lifted and how they remain vigilant of coronavirus is vital.

"The strength of all of us is dependant on the weakest link" he said.