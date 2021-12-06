London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

6 December 2021, 17:30

By Sam Sholli

London is "in danger of no longer having a London-style transport system", Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the Mayor of London said: "In London, we're in danger of no longer having a London-style transport system because the Government is not willing to support us.

"I mean all public transport authorities around the world...all have some subsidy from their governments.

"Unfortunately, in our capital city we haven't had that support for the recent past.

"And we need that support because we haven't got the...right number of passengers using our services.

"And that's why it's so important [that] in the short-term the Government gives us support [and that] in the long-term we start planning transport in our city."

