London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

29 January 2021, 14:47

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock
London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock. Picture: PA/LBC

By Fiona Jones

Labour's Meg Hillier explains why she is one of the London MPs to write to Matt Hancock over the "patchy" rollout of the Covid jab in the capital.

A group of London MPs have written to the health secretary to raise concerns about the rollout of the Covid vaccines in the capital.

Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch Meg Hillier, one of the signatories, branded the distribution in different areas as "patchy."

"Crucially we want to know the data, we want to know how many are coming to our areas, who's getting them and we've only recently learnt there's not enough data yet to tackle that very important issue: whether some groups are getting the vaccine or turning it down."

Ms Hillier said it is important that MPs understand the vaccine uptake within different ethnic groups: "We've been promised repeatedly we'll get this information and it hasn't come so we just thought we needed to get writing to the Secretary of State and get it moved along a bit so we can keep an eye on our own areas."

Shelagh agreed, acknowledging that some members of black and ethnic minority groups have expressed concern to LBC over taking the vaccine, with a recent report finding 72% of black Britons are unlikely to have a Covid jab.

Shelagh countered that the number of people of any ethnicity telling pollsters they are willing to have it seems to far exceed this concern.

"That's why local information is very important and that can be very local within London," said the Labour MP.

"London is more ethnically diverse than lots of parts of the country, so we're very concerned that we get our fair share...because of the impacts on people from some ethnic backgrounds where they're far more likely to die or get seriously ill as a result of getting Covid.

"After such a long period of lockdown it is absolutely right that people, particularly in the over-60s bracket, get that vaccine."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers

Shadow schools minister: Williamson needs to stop 'failing' and vaccinate teachers
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock

Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters broke onto the runway at Stansted Airport and locked themselves to a deportation plane

'Stansted 15' who stopped deportation flight have convictions overturned
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been given approval in the European Union

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine approved across EU for all adults
Coventry is to host the world's first Air-One site for eVTOL vehicles

World's first 'air hub' for flying cars and delivery drones to launch in Coventry this year
Wales lockdown has been extended for at least three weeks

Wales new lockdown rules: When does lockdown end in Wales and when are schools opening?
The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1

New Covid cases in UK shrinking by up to 5% daily as R value placed at 0.7-1.1
LBC's Rachael Venables took part in the Novavax Vaccine trial

Novavax vaccine: LBC's Rachael Venables shares her experience of taking part in trial