Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

By Seán Hickey

This 28-year-old shared his experience of living with 'Long Covid,' telling Shelagh Fogarty he can only walk 2 miles after five months

Callum O'Dwyer told Shelagh Fogarty off the bat "I'm 28-years-old and I'm being cared for by my parents."

He went on to tell her "a month and a half ago I couldn't walk around a cul de sac," and he has made progress to walk two miles.

Shelagh was taking calls on people suffering with "Long Covid," a side effect of Covid-19 which is flooring many young people who have had the virus.

She asked Callum if he can only build himself back up, rather than falling back on any medications.

"The whole process feels like sisyphus trying to roll a rock up a hill," he said, telling Shelagh that he's now waiting for a heart scan because of a drastically elevated heart rate.

Callum O'Dwyer has suffered from 'Long Covid' for 5 months. Picture: Video screengrab

He went on, addressing the brain fog that many have spoken about. "You're wading through treacle trying to pull words together," Callum said.

He joked "for the first time in my life I'm losing quiz shows."

Shelagh noted that "young people are driving the increases," and asked Callum what he would like to say to them.

"This is real," the engineer said. "You might not lose your life to Covid, but you'll lose six months of your life, plus."