Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

8 September 2020, 16:16

By Seán Hickey

This 28-year-old shared his experience of living with 'Long Covid,' telling Shelagh Fogarty he can only walk 2 miles after five months

Callum O'Dwyer told Shelagh Fogarty off the bat "I'm 28-years-old and I'm being cared for by my parents."

He went on to tell her "a month and a half ago I couldn't walk around a cul de sac," and he has made progress to walk two miles.

Shelagh was taking calls on people suffering with "Long Covid," a side effect of Covid-19 which is flooring many young people who have had the virus.

She asked Callum if he can only build himself back up, rather than falling back on any medications.

"The whole process feels like sisyphus trying to roll a rock up a hill," he said, telling Shelagh that he's now waiting for a heart scan because of a drastically elevated heart rate.

Read more: 'Long covid' sufferers tell of battling debilitating symptoms that last for months

Callum O'Dwyer has suffered from 'Long Covid' for 5 months
Callum O'Dwyer has suffered from 'Long Covid' for 5 months. Picture: Video screengrab

He went on, addressing the brain fog that many have spoken about. "You're wading through treacle trying to pull words together," Callum said.

He joked "for the first time in my life I'm losing quiz shows."

Shelagh noted that "young people are driving the increases," and asked Callum what he would like to say to them.

"This is real," the engineer said. "You might not lose your life to Covid, but you'll lose six months of your life, plus."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression

Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression
Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'

Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'
Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister

Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister
Shelagh said 'there is no logic to carers being able to touch your mother and you not'

'She deserves better than this' distraught daughter unable to see mother
The little-known origins of fish and chips to highlight refugees’ contributions to the UK.

David Miliband: 'Refugees shouldn't just be seen as a burden'
This is the heartbreaking call where a daughter explained what was happening to her mother in a care home.

'She's not my mum anymore' heartbreaking call from care home resident's daughter

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Harvey was reunited with his family

Missing hiker, 80, found alive after turning up at police press conference about him
The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield

Car collides with children and parents outside school in south-west London
Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave

Gun found after 15-year-old pupil shot near Suffolk school

Simon Clarke MP has resigned from government citing personal reasons

Tory minister Simon Clarke resigns from government for 'personal reasons'
The Royal Albert Hall has been empty for the past six months

Royal Albert Hall launches 'urgent appeal' for £20M in donations
Sir Jonathan Jones has resigned

Top legal civil servant quits 'amid row over Brexit'