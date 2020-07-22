"I've been to hospital four times with coronavirus," long-term sufferer tells LBC

By Fiona Jones

This caller Alison told Shelagh she has suffered with coronavirus from early February and has been to hospital four times since.

"Our GP is still closed and I've had no support from my GP," she said.

Her symptoms was shortness of breath, lung and heart function - however she did not have a temperature or a cough.

Alison told Shelagh she was not hospitalised as she did not need to be incubated but she was unable to get a test from the hospital unless she was kept in over night.

In May she got a coronavirus test which came back negative yet still suffers these "frightening" symptoms: "Mine is all in my shortness of breath, heart palpitations and feeling as if I can not get enough breath into my body."

She shared that she'd joined a support group for long-term Covid sufferers - of which there are "so many people."

"This support group is full of people from all over the world," Alison said.

She told Shelagh she had gone private and is seeing a lung specialist for a CT scan and then a cardiologist as she "cannot wait any longer."