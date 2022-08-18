I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

18 August 2022, 17:09

By Tim Dodd

This landlord tells Shelagh Fogarty he has "no other choice" other than to evict his tenant so he can sell his property due to the cost-of-living and tax break changes.

Landlords were previously able to deduct mortgage expenses from their rental income before tax, decreasing their taxes.

This began to be phased out in 2017 before it was stopped in April 2020.

Caller Adam in Hartford said: "Due to rising interest rates, and the tax breaks which have been continuously eroded over the years, I'm going to have to make my tenant homeless which, it breaks my heart, she's a single mother.

"She's been a fantastic tenant for seven years, but I'm forced into a corner. I can no longer afford to rent it out.

"The increase with interest rates - it's due for renewal on the mortgage soon. I have no other choice, and it saddens me to think that I've got to inform her at some point soon that she cannot live there any more."

When asked what costs the property incurs, Adam said: "I make very little money from it monthly, when you take into account the tax, there's a mortgage still to pay, and then those things have always increased."

