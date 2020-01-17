Manchester caller challenges Eminem to perform "offensive" song in the city centre

This furious caller challenged Eminem to come and perform his "offensive" song in Manchester which included lyrics about the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Denise, who acknowledged LBC's presenter Shelagh Fogarty is Liverpudlian and covered the Hillsborough disaster as a young journalist, pointed out people would take exception if a song was written about it.

"I went to the funeral of the youngest victim Saffie Roussos," she said. Saffie was eight years old when she died in the Manchester Arena terror and her funeral could only be held six weeks later as her mother was so badly injured from the bombing.

She shared that she's been to all the memorials and questioned why the rapper had to reference a recent attack with victims still receiving treatment.

"It was a deliberate attempt to stir up controversy," she said, pointing out that you can make reference to terror attacks as part of freedom of speech, but "to make reference to a particular one is looking for trouble."

Denise, who acknowledged LBC's presenter Shelagh Fogarty is Liverpuddlian and covered the Hillsborough disaster as a young journalist, pointed out people would take exception if a song was written about it.

Eminem referenced the Manchester Arena terror attack in his new album. Picture: PA

Shelagh considered this and said, "It's difficult to draw the line slightly."

Denise questioned whether the song was written draw controversy or to help the cause or just to sell albums.

Eminem may say "I'm describing murderous people and murderous acts and this was an example of one," reasoned Shelagh.

The Mancunian caller said whatever his intentions he should have been more sensitive, "Let him come to Manchester and sing that song...and see what happens."

"He can make a song about a bomb going off without mentioning the Manchester Arena," Denise said, "the only thing I can keep repeating is if he doesn't think he's offended people let him come to the middle of Manchester and sing that song and see what happens."