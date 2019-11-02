Momentum Chief Thinks Trump Did Corbyn A Favour By Criticising Him

In response to Trump's LBC interview, Momentum's national coordinator responded to the President's comments that Corbyn would be "so bad" for the country.

Shelagh Fogarty asked: "Is there a sense in Momentum, in Labour from what you're hearing this morning that he's done Jeremy Corbyn a favour?"

Momentum's Laura Parker replied: "Possibly, I mean, yes. I don't think we were looking for his endorsement.

"I think Trump is sticking up for his mates, isn't he? It's one billionaire having a chat with a millionaire and we know what Trump thinks about the world, and it's true, he's got very little in common with what Jeremy Corbyn thinks.

Momentum Chief Thinks Trump Did Corbyn A Favour By Criticising Him. Picture: PA

"But I think what will worry a lot of people, because a lot of British people up and down the country really no matter how they voted on on Brexit, they don't like Donald Trump.

You know, they see that his attitude towards women, towards children... locking children in cages, separated from their families. And I think when people see that he's backing both Nigel Farage and the Prime Minister, they're going to start to wonder if that's the kind of company that our leaders should be keeping."