MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021

3 March 2021, 14:54 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 14:57

By Fiona Jones

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, gives his instant take on the Chancellor's 2021 Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced his Spring Budget, ranging from extending the furlough scheme to increasing corporation tax.

He introduced a raft of measures to help people and businesses as the Covid pandemic continues to affect the UK economy.

The Chancellor said coronavirus has caused one of the "largest, most comprehensive and sustained economic shocks this country has ever faced".

Read live updates: Budget 2021 LIVE: Sunak freezes income tax threshold and hikes corporation tax

Martin Lewis told LBC that "fiscal drag" is the Chancellor's main way of recouping funds in this Budget: "Fiscal drag is where you freeze thresholds so thresholds will go up as planned this year then from next year to 2026, your tax-free allowance, the amount you start paying higher rate tax, capitals gains tax, inheritance tax, lifetime allowances, will all be frozen."

He explained that this will mean that as inflation occurs and wages grow, "more people will pay more tax."

Mr Lewis noted the Chancellor did not cover what will happen to self-employed people on Universal Credit: "There's this rather complicated thing called the minimum income floor and that has been removed at the moment."

He explained that the minimum income floor means, effectively ,that "regardless of what they're actually earning, they'll be assumed to be earning minimum wage at roughly 35 hours a week and their Universal Credit will be counted on that."

"When you get rid of it, there's no assumption of minimum earnings...that has been kept until August."

He explained that from July employers will have to pay 10% towards salary and from August 20%.

For businesses, once they are paying 10-20% of a furloughed person's salary, it's a "crystallisation point to the mind that says I'm only keeping people on who I will definitely need."

Read more: Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Here are some aspects of the Chancellor's Budget mentioned by Martin Lewis:

Covid-19 support

  • The furlough scheme will be extended to the end of September, as will support for the self-employed.
  • The Universal Credit uplift of £20 a week will continue for a further six months, well beyond the end of this national lockdown.
  • The Chancellor confirmed an additional £1.6 billion for the coronavirus vaccine rollout and to "improve future preparedness".
  • A new restart grant will start in April to help businesses reopen, with £5 billion of funding.

Personal allowances

  • The Government will not raise the rates of income tax, national insurance, or VAT, instead freezing personal tax thresholds.
  • Inheritance tax thresholds, the pensions lifetime allowance, and the annual exempt amount in capital gains tax will be maintained at current levels until April 2026.
  • The Chancellor said: "We will of course deliver our promise to increase it again next year to £12,570, but we will then keep it at this more generous level until April 2026. The higher rate threshold will similarly be increased next year, to £50,270, and will then also remain at that level for the same period."

Read more: UK's economy to recover more swiftly than previously expected, according to OBR

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'
Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and have her human rights respected, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told LBC.

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

Stamp duty holiday extended: What exactly did Rishi Sunak announce in his Budget?
Charlie Elphicke was jailed for two years in September last year

Former MP Charlie Elphicke loses appeal against two-year jail term
Sir Keir Starmer delivers his response to Rishi Sunak's Budget

Sir Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak's Budget of 'papering over the cracks'
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Dolly Parton sung a new version of Jolene as she was given the Moderna Covid vaccination.

'Vaccine, vaccine': Dolly Parton breaks into song as she receives jab she helped fund
Rishi Sunak announced the mortgage guarantee on Wednesday

Budget 2021: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces 'mortgage guarantee' for 5% deposit buyers