Natasha ‘won’t vote Labour again’ over tax on private school fees
26 June 2025, 13:59
‘They want to lie, lie, lie to the public.’
Natasha, who ‘wished Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister’, phones Shelagh Fogarty to say she won’t vote Labour again because Keir Starmer hasn’t listened to the parents of children with special educational needs over tax on private school fees.