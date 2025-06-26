Natasha ‘won’t vote Labour again’ over tax on private school fees

26 June 2025, 13:59

Natasha ‘won’t vote Labour again’ over tax on private school fees

LBC

By LBC

‘They want to lie, lie, lie to the public.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Natasha, who ‘wished Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister’, phones Shelagh Fogarty to say she won’t vote Labour again because Keir Starmer hasn’t listened to the parents of children with special educational needs over tax on private school fees.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst

LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst

Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

'It makes me angry, it's a bit rich from him'

Jay accuses Robert Jenrick of using youngsters' poverty to chase clicks from the far-right

'How do you get Hamas out? We didn't get the IRA out...'

LBC caller from Northern Ireland warns trauma will perpetuate conflict in Middle East

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC callers react to the local election results

LBC callers react to the local election results

Caller Heidi

Caller Heidi can't understand why the Ukraine minerals deal has taken the US so long

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

LBC caller: 'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC hosted by Shelagh Fogarty.

Online safety laws not up for negotiation in deal to exempt Britain from Donald Trump's tariff plan, Tech Secretary tells LBC
"Pretty terrifying day": Wes Streeting sends "heart out" to those affected as three dead at care home.

'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home

The Princess of Wales says she edited the photograph that was released to mark Mother's Day.

The insistence that we see Kate is tantamount to stalking, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

Shelagh Fogarty

Former Treasury official outlines 'three immediate priorities' likely to be reflected in Autumn Statement

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Fredriksen, pictured with his daughter Cecilie Fredriksen

UK’s ninth richest man turns his back on Britain saying the country has ‘gone to hell’

A rickshaw on Oxford Street, central London, England

TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax

Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’
x

Five people rushed to hospital after double-decker college bus crashes into river

Amia, 15 (L) looks after her mother Lacey (R) who has fibromyalgia which often leaves her bedbound

Young carers face funding crisis and long waiting lists for mental health support, charity boss warns
Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt

‘She saved my life’: John Hunt and surviving daughter ‘breathe life’ back into family lost at hands of crossbow killer