People’s Vote Chief Defends Second Referendum Bid: “It’s The Democratic Thing To Do”

The head of the People’s Vote campaign defended his bid for a second referendum, claiming it is "the democratic thing to do".

During an LBC phone-in on Thursday, Roland Rudd argued: “People have the right to change their minds”.

It was sparked after an LBC listener told him that the option of remaining in the EU shouldn’t be on the ballot paper in the event of a second referendum.

“What justification is there for that extra question?" Robert asked.

"All we need to choose is how we leave."

People's Vote chief Roland Rudd joined Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday. Picture: LBC

In response, Mr Rudd replied: “You have to agree how we leave, when we get that agreement then I think the democratic thing to do is to say now we know what it is, let’s put this back to the people, let them decide.

“You’ve got a very clear choice, this is what leave means or do you want to stay as you are.”

He added: “People do have a right to say ‘look I’ve changed my mind’, it’s three years on.

“People do change their minds after three years. I completely admit that millions won’t have done, but some would have done.

“They must have that right to have that democratic exercise at the end of the process”.