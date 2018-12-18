A People's Vote Is "The Essence Of Democracy" Says Brexit Activist

A People’s Vote activist has called a second EU referendum “the essence of democracy” in a conversation with Shelagh Fogarty.

Caroline Criado Perez fought a successful campaign to get Jane Austen on the £10 note, and now she wants a People’s Vote on Brexit.

The campaigner is the latest public figure to support a second EU referendum, joining a number of celebrities and politicians.

It follows weeks of turmoil in parliament over Brexit and an attempt to oust Theresa May as Prime Minister.

Shelagh Fogarty and Caroline Criado Perez. Picture: LBC

A no-confidence motion was tabled by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday after hours of speculation.

Both the Conservatives and the Labour Party do not support a second referendum, but a number of MPs from both sides are working together to get one.

Laying out her argument for a People's Vote, Ms Perez said: "In the 2016 referendum we had one certainty on the ballot paper and we had this black box of promises from the Brexiters.

"It turned out that all of those promises have been impossible to deliver.

“I fail to understand how it can possibly be undemocratic to hold a democratic vote.

"That is the essence of democracy.”