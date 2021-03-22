Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

By Sam Sholli

A police officer has given LBC his impassioned reaction to what he called "demoralising" scenes at a violent protest in Bristol.

At least seven people have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes after 20 police officers were left injured.

The officer told LBC: "To see what happened last night in Bristol and to see people just completely disregard all of the restrictions in order to just basically have a go at the police...who are there to just enforce the law as opposed to make the law, was incredibly demoralising.

"My family [are] all living in lockdown. We can't do things. We can't go anywhere. We can't do anything we enjoy, other than walk the dog once a day. It's just incredibly demoralising."

He then said: "We as the police, we need to police by consent. But we can't always try and police everybody.

"And I think when protests are going on, we should be completely and utterly impartial."

A full investigation has been launched into what happened in Bristol, which was condemned as ""wanton violence and destruction" by Avon and Somerset Police.

Responding to what happened, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I think all that kind of thing is unacceptable and the people obviously have a right to protest in this country.

"But they should protest peacefully and legally."

