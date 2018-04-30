Political Theologian Believes Britain’s Immigration System Needs A Rethink

A political theologian told Shelagh Fogarty that Britain’s immigration policy needs reforming following the Windrush scandal.

Anna Rowlands, a political theologian researching the experience of asylum seekers and immigrants stated that all immigration in Britain needs a re-think following the Windrush scandal. Rowlands stated that we have not had the chance to talk as a “community” and at a “collective” level about what sort of immigration we want as a country.

The discussion follows Amber Rudd resigning as home secretary over immigration targets.

Rowlands stated that many terms in our current immigration system are vague. We need to re-establish what many of these statements mean.

“When we talk about illegal immigration, we need to be clear about what that is.”

“Are we talking about someone who has overstayed a visa?"

Picture: LBC

Rowlands stated that we immigration laws that will enable us to judge each case individually.

“We need to go back to basics, we need to ask, what kind of immigration system do we want and who we want it to serve.”