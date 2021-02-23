'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says

23 February 2021, 13:59 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 14:05

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty Labour's Shadow health minister Justin Madders has called on Health Secretary Matt Hancock to apologise over a shortage of PPE.

Mr Madders said it was "unbelievable" that Matt Hancock was denying a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment when this time last year health and social care staff were dealing with a shortage of PPE amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Branding it "worrying," the Labour MP said it seemed like the Health Secretary was attempting to "re-write history."

Calling for Matt Hancock to apologise, Mr Madders said it was "clearly the case there was a shortage of PPE."

He told Shelagh "people have died because they didn't get access to PPE."

Earlier in the Commons Labour called on Matt Hancock to apologise over awarding health contracts to companies during the pandemic which provided "duff" personal protective equipment (PPE).

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged ministers to "commit to recovering every penny piece of taxpayers' money" from companies that provided inadequate face masks and gowns.

But the Health Secretary said his team's decisions ensured there was "no national level shortage" of protective equipment, and that they did "the right thing".

Speaking during health questions, Mr Ashworth told the Commons: "So everybody knows, apart from (Mr Hancock) it seems from this morning's media, that there were PPE shortages.

"The National Audit Office reported on it, we saw nurses resorting to bin bags and curtains for makeshift PPE - hundreds of NHS staff died.

"And his response was to pay a pest control firm £59 million for 25 million masks that couldn't be used, to pay a hedge fund based in Mauritius £252 million again for face masks that were inadequate, and to pay a jeweller in Florida £70 million for gowns that couldn't be used.

"So will he take this opportunity to apologise, and will he commit to recovering every penny piece of taxpayers' money from those companies who provided us with duff PPE?"

Mr Hancock replied: "Of course where a contract isn't delivered against we do not intend to pay taxpayers' money, but of course, also, we wanted to make sure that we got as much PPE as we could into the country.

"And whilst of course there were individual instances that we all know about and that highlight how important it was to buy PPE, there was, as the National Audit Office has confirmed, no national level shortage and that was because of the incredible work of my team and the amount of effort they put into securing the PPE and doing the right thing."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls
Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital
'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke of Edinburgh will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has confirmed

Prince Philip expected to remain in hospital for 'several days' to treat 'infection'
Nicola Sturgeon has set out her own vision for getting Scotland out of lockdown

Scotland's shops and hairdressers could open at end of April, Nicola Sturgeon says
Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore

Queen's relative jailed for sexually assaulting woman in his castle home
File photo: A medic transports a patient from the ambulance to the emergency department at the Royal London Hospital

Covid-19 registered deaths in England and Wales drop by almost a quarter
Airlines saw a surge in demand following Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement

When will travel abroad and foreign holidays be allowed again?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with teachers in the library, during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham

Boris Johnson 'very optimistic' about removing all Covid restrictions by 21 June