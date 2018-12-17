Politicians Untouched By Negative Effects Of Immigration Says Caller

EU migrants will have to earn at least £30,000 before they are allowed to come to Britain after Brexit under a crackdown due to be announced next week, it has been reported.

Under the plans, skilled migrants will be required to have a job offer and hit the minimum salary threshold before they are permitted to come to the UK on five-year visas.

Low-skilled migrants will be able to come to the UK on one-year visas on a "temporary" basis as long as they have jobs. Once their visas expire they will be required to leave the country and unable to apply to return until a year-long "cooling off" period has passed.

In response to this, Sarah from Romford called Shelagh to explain the impact that immigration had on her and her community.

She revealed that her husband, a plasterer, was suddenly told that his pay was going to be cut in half after an increase in the numbers of Eastern European immigrants.

"How is it fair that our quality of life is going down to improve other people's quality of life?" she posited.

Picture: LBC

Shelagh pointed out that there had been a need for immigration when Tony Blair relaxed immigration policies but that the situation wasn't "managed properly".

Sarah pointed out that the immigration should have been "targeted" for certain industries which needed more workers.

Sarah also revealed that local GP surgeries in her area were under pressure and that local schools had had to adapt to accommodate greater numbers of pupils due to immigration.

"You're all pro-immigration because your day-to-day life hasn't changed because of this. Until it actually has changed for the worse - until your children can't get into a school, or you can't get in to see a doctor's appointment - so until it is affecting you personally and your quality of life has gone down, you can't talk about that".

She went on to say she didn't blame the immigrants for trying to improve their quality of life but blamed the politicians who made the policies.

Many LBC listeners tweeted out support for Sarah's call.

What a great speach by that lady Sarah who told Sheila Fogarty what it really is like for us good honest British working class people who have been ruined by Labour's crazy policy of mass uncontrolled unchecked immigration into our our United Kingdom. — RightToWork77 (@righttowork77) December 17, 2018

The caller called “Sarah” whose husband was a brick layer was brilliant, a very real experience of how labour rates reduced by immigration have destroyed certain employment sectors and impact rippled through to communities. — KP (@TheSilveryFox) December 17, 2018

Hats off to Sarah on @LBC right. Just highlighted what EVERYONE who voted for #brexit is thinking — M A R T I N S H A W (@mstrailstar) December 17, 2018

Equally, some listeners critcised Sarah's call.

@lbc Wow, how much aggression and anger this current caller Sarah displays! This makes me very sad. — Pelorese 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇭🇱🇺🇪🇺 (@loeml926) December 17, 2018

I wonder if Sarah works? @ShelaghFogarty @LBC



Where is this extra money going to come from? Would Sarah be happy seeing her husband's wage dropping further as a result of more tax rises? — Brian Gallagher (@brian_gall85) December 17, 2018

Listen to the call in full above...