NHS Nurse berates Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for pay rise exclusions

By Seán Hickey

This NHS nurse didn't hold back in her criticism of government in excluding nurses from a public sector pay rise, stating the sooner "Keir Starmer takes over from Boris Johnson the better."

"I am so personally offended that this man has come out and hoodwinked us" Kylie told Shelagh Fogarty, who was furious by the news that nurses and other workers will miss out on the 3.1% pay rise for some public sector workers.

She pointed out that the pay rise received two years ago doesn't pay for the "gruelling job" workers have done in the last six months.

"The Tories didn't get us out of Covid, the NHS did and nurses are the backbone of that service and I am so disgraced at him to say that we don't deserve a pay rise."

Shelagh argued that "there must be something coming" for workers that were left out of the pay rise, as she couldn't believe that nurses would be left out.

"They have us over a moral barrel because they know we won't walk out" the caller said.

This NHS nurse was fuming that her colleagues have been excluded from the public sector pay increase. Picture: PA

"I speak as a nurse who has very good friends that work in those units and their lives have been turned upside down.

"Would Rishi Sunak go to work for £1,500 a month and not see his wife for weeks on end because he's staying in a hotel?" The NHS nurse told Shelagh that she had faith that there would be better treatment of NHS workers after Boris Johnson's own experience of coronavirus.

"I honestly believed that when Johnson was admitted to ICU and was truly unwell that there could have been a turning point in their attitude towards the NHS."

"They saved that man's life and their thanks is a clap on the steps of 10 Downing Street, keep it." She said. "The sooner Keir Starmer takes over from Boris Johnson the better because he's completely betrayed us."