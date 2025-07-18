Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Pubs dying, Brits lying, teenagers thriving | LBC's best callers of the week
18 July 2025, 18:40
Catch up on LBC's top callers of the week.
00:00 - Henry Riley needs a lie down after caller Jonathan compares LBC to North Korea.
05:36 - Ben Kentish sees the funny side of caller Jim's attempts to claim that Scotland invented football
09:45 - Caller Chantal tells Ali Miraj why 'great British pubs' are dying
13:45 - Shelagh Fogarty is extremely impressed with 17-year-old Anusha and her view on the voting age being lowered
17:18 - Caller Lyn cannot believe the nerve of James Hanson for suggesting pensions shouldn't be rising as much as they are