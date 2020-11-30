Covid rules apply to everyone 'including celebrities', Downing Street warns

By EJ Ward

Downing Street has stressed that coronavirus rules also apply to celebrities, after Rita Ora reportedly threw a birthday party at a restaurant and actor Laurence Fox boasted of having a "large group over to lunch".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules - that is for every member of the public including celebrities."

Specifically, on Ora, he said: "Throughout the pandemic we've been clear that it's vital for everyone to abide by the rules in order to suppress the virus and reduce the transmission but enforcement matter is for the police."

Asked about Fox, the spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been clear of the need for everybody across the country to continue to abide by the rules in order to reduce the transmission of the virus, but it's up to police to decide what action to take."

On Monday this led to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty examining why some people think they are "special cases" when it comes to obeying Covid rules.

"Laurence Fox thinks his absolute freedom to do anything he wants is part of being British, part of being an Englishman," Shelagh said.

Earlier, Pop star Rita Ora has apologised for her "spur of the moment" decision to attend a birthday party which broke coronavirus rules.

The singer admitted she had been at a "small gathering" with friends to celebrate her 30th birthday and said it was an "inexcusable error of judgment".

It came as actor Laurence Fox faced a backlash online for a tweet in which he claimed to have had people over for dinner and appeared to criticise the NHS.



"Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights," he said.



"If the @nhs can't cope, then the @nhs isn't fit for purpose."