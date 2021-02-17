Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

By Fiona Jones

Royal commentator Chris Ship reacts to the news that the "powerhouse" Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

His stay is expected to last a few days so that he can rest while being observed by doctors.He is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

Prince Philip, known as the Iron Duke, walked into the building unaided and is understood to be in good spirits.

He is said to have been feeling unwell for a short period, after which the doctor was called. It is not believed to be linked to Covid-19.

Prince Philip and the Queen have both received their Covid jabs. Picture: PA

Royal Editor Chris Ship observed that as the Duke is due to turn 100 years old in June, it is "not unusual for someone of that age to be taken in to hospital every so often."

"When he's the husband of the Queen and the longest serving consort in British history, it attracts a lot of attention," Chris said, reiterated the Duke's illness has not been linked to Covid-19.

Chris remarked that Prince Philip had a hip procedure shortly before Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, "did his exercises then walked in no stick no frame.

"That's the kind of person he is, he wouldn't want to be seen to have any weaknesses physically."

Chris reminded LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the last time the Duke was in hospital was for a five-day stint December 2019 and, like then, there is no clarity on specific illnesses, just that he is feeling unwell.

"When I was last at Windsor before Christmas, I was talking to a member of household staff who said he was pretty fit, he was pretty sprightly," Chris said, "there's nothing long-term at least over the past couple of months."