Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

17 February 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 16:22

By Fiona Jones

Royal commentator Chris Ship reacts to the news that the "powerhouse" Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

His stay is expected to last a few days so that he can rest while being observed by doctors.He is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

Prince Philip, known as the Iron Duke, walked into the building unaided and is understood to be in good spirits.

He is said to have been feeling unwell for a short period, after which the doctor was called. It is not believed to be linked to Covid-19.

Prince Philip and the Queen have both received their Covid jabs.
Prince Philip and the Queen have both received their Covid jabs. Picture: PA

Royal Editor Chris Ship observed that as the Duke is due to turn 100 years old in June, it is "not unusual for someone of that age to be taken in to hospital every so often."

"When he's the husband of the Queen and the longest serving consort in British history, it attracts a lot of attention," Chris said, reiterated the Duke's illness has not been linked to Covid-19.

Chris remarked that Prince Philip had a hip procedure shortly before Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, "did his exercises then walked in no stick no frame.

"That's the kind of person he is, he wouldn't want to be seen to have any weaknesses physically."

Chris reminded LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the last time the Duke was in hospital was for a five-day stint December 2019 and, like then, there is no clarity on specific illnesses, just that he is feeling unwell.

"When I was last at Windsor before Christmas, I was talking to a member of household staff who said he was pretty fit, he was pretty sprightly," Chris said, "there's nothing long-term at least over the past couple of months."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls
'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'
Venues should require vaccine cards or Covid tests, says nightlife expert

Venues should require Covid tests or vaccine proof on entry, says nightlife expert
Anti-vaxxers have particularly targeted BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Anti-vaxxers are targeting BAME groups, warns leading nurse

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on
'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The distressed swan was saved by the RSPCA and Swan Support.

Charity rescues distressed swan dyed jet black by ‘unknown substance'
Four additional symptoms should trigger a Covid test, according to a new study

Covid: Four new symptoms should trigger test, study says

Flowers and candles were laid on Ackmar Road on Friday.

Three arrested over murder of 18-year-old killed at Parsons Green tube station
Manchester's George Floyd mural was urinated on by two men

Pair arrested after two men urinate on George Floyd mural in Manchester
Close contacts of people with Covid-19 will be asked to get tested under new measures announced by the scottish government.

All close contacts of people with Covid to be tested in Scotland
Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital as a precaution after 'feeling unwell'