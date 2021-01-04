Sadiq Khan: 'This virus is out of control, the NHS is stretched, staff are stretched...'

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London has warned the coronavirus pandemic is "out of control" as he explains the Nightingale hospital has been "reactivated."

"Let me be quite straight and candid with you, this virus is out of control," Sadiq Khan told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

Speaking amid a national conversation over an increase in coronavirus restrictions the Mayor said the NHS and its staff are stretched.

"We have more patients in hospitals in London now with Covid that any time in March, April, or May during the peak," he revealed.

Warning of "additional non-Covid winter pressures," Mr Khan said hospitals were "adapting and being flexible."

But he warned NHS staff were under "increasing pressure" as he told LBC the capital's Nightingale hospital has been "reactivated."

He explained the specialist Covid hospital would be opening up again over the course of the next couple of weeks.

"I don't want any Londoner to be under any impression other than the fact this virus is out of control."

Calling for the Government to take swifter action, Mr Khan said: "The Government should as a matter of urgency be ordering a national lockdown."

Citing the Government's Sage committee the Mayor said he thought a second lockdown was the best policy.