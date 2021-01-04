Sadiq Khan: 'This virus is out of control, the NHS is stretched, staff are stretched...'

4 January 2021, 14:37

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London has warned the coronavirus pandemic is "out of control" as he explains the Nightingale hospital has been "reactivated."

"Let me be quite straight and candid with you, this virus is out of control," Sadiq Khan told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

Speaking amid a national conversation over an increase in coronavirus restrictions the Mayor said the NHS and its staff are stretched.

"We have more patients in hospitals in London now with Covid that any time in March, April, or May during the peak," he revealed.

Warning of "additional non-Covid winter pressures," Mr Khan said hospitals were "adapting and being flexible."

Read more: 'We're all exhausted' - NHS nurse tells LBC the 'dire' state at her hospital

But he warned NHS staff were under "increasing pressure" as he told LBC the capital's Nightingale hospital has been "reactivated."

He explained the specialist Covid hospital would be opening up again over the course of the next couple of weeks.

"I don't want any Londoner to be under any impression other than the fact this virus is out of control."

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon

Read more: More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC

Calling for the Government to take swifter action, Mr Khan said: "The Government should as a matter of urgency be ordering a national lockdown."

Citing the Government's Sage committee the Mayor said he thought a second lockdown was the best policy.

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Expert explains strategy behind second Covid vaccine delays

Expert explains strategy behind second Covid jab cancellations
A patient arrives at Southend University hospital in Essex after hospitals in the county declared a major incident

Intensive care doctor: why carry on treating Covid patients if people won't wear masks?
'We were heroes a couple of months back. That didn't last long,' says HGV driver

'We were heroes a couple of months back but that didn't last long,' says HGV driver
Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'

Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'
Jeremy Hunt: Whitty and Vallance need to make call on Christmas household mixing

Jeremy Hunt: Chief scientists need to make call on Christmas relaxation
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland to enter second national lockdown from midnight, Nicola Sturgeon announces
Jeremy Hunt has demanded the immediate closure or schools and a ban on household mixing

'Close borders, schools and ban household mixing now' - Jeremy Hunt
A judge has refused a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, judge rules
Boris Johnson said there were "tough, tough" weeks to come

Boris Johnson confirms tougher new Covid-19 measures will be announced soon
Matt Hancock suggests more Tier 3 areas could be moved to Tier 4

More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC this morning

Health Secretary tells LBC it's down to 'all of us' to stop spread of Covid-19