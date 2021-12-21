Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

21 December 2021, 17:39

By Seán Hickey

The Mayor of London fears that Omicron will 'run away' unless the government impose some restrictions before the new year.

"My concern now is that the variant is spreading" Sadiq Khan told Shelagh Fogarty after government declared that no new coronavirus restrictions will come in before Christmas.

Read more: 'Go ahead with your plans': Boris Johnson confirms no new Covid restrictions for Christmas

"Do you wish that yesterday Boris Johnson had said...we're going to have to get stricter?" Shelagh wondered, given Mr Khan announced a "major incident" in the capital last week.

"After Christmas we really need to look at what additional restrictions are required...because if there aren't additional restrictions my worry is this variant runs away."

He declared that it "is a worry" that nothing is planned before the new year.

Read more: Sturgeon says 'stay at home as much as possible' and imposes strict limits on event crowds

Mr Khan also took aim at those who would dismiss his concerns of a swell in cases: "I've got to be honest, I'd rather listening to the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific [Adviser] rather than YouTube."

Read more: Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar

Pushed on whether he welcomed post-Christmas restrictions, the Mayor of London said that "It's got to be backed up by additional support and enforcement", noting that unless government foots the bill any new restrictions will be futile.

"Other places around the world are moving really quick and I worry we're moving slow." Mr Khan said, calling on the PM to be clear about next steps in the fight against Omicron.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Ex-Met standards boss furies listeners saying no 'public interest' in No10 party investigation

Ex-Met standards boss enrages LBC listeners saying 'no public interest' in No10 Xmas party

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

London 'in danger' of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

London in danger of no longer having London-style transport system, says Sadiq Khan

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

'It's not illegal to claim asylum': Former refugee speaks to LBC

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'

'Meghan Markle didn't realise she'd have to muzzle herself as much as she had to'
The Government will guarantee 95% mortgages to help those who can only afford a 5% deposit

'New 5% deposit mortgage could lead to more debt', Generation Rent author warns
This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

New images of Harvey leaving a nightclub have been released

New images of missing Harvey Parker, 20, released as family 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been forced to close Cinderella until the new year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'devastated' after Cinderella postponed over Covid
Boris Johnson confirmed no more Covid rules before Christmas

'Go ahead with your plans': Boris Johnson confirms no new Covid restrictions for Christmas
WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks to reporters

WHO warning over Xmas plans: An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled
Nicola Sturgeon has slashed the size of events and asked people to limit socialising after Christmas

Sturgeon says 'stay at home as much as possible' and imposes strict limits on event crowds
The Chancellor has unveiled a package of support to help businesses survive Omicron

Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar