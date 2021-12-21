Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

By Seán Hickey

The Mayor of London fears that Omicron will 'run away' unless the government impose some restrictions before the new year.

"My concern now is that the variant is spreading" Sadiq Khan told Shelagh Fogarty after government declared that no new coronavirus restrictions will come in before Christmas.

"Do you wish that yesterday Boris Johnson had said...we're going to have to get stricter?" Shelagh wondered, given Mr Khan announced a "major incident" in the capital last week.

"After Christmas we really need to look at what additional restrictions are required...because if there aren't additional restrictions my worry is this variant runs away."

He declared that it "is a worry" that nothing is planned before the new year.

Mr Khan also took aim at those who would dismiss his concerns of a swell in cases: "I've got to be honest, I'd rather listening to the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific [Adviser] rather than YouTube."

Pushed on whether he welcomed post-Christmas restrictions, the Mayor of London said that "It's got to be backed up by additional support and enforcement", noting that unless government foots the bill any new restrictions will be futile.

"Other places around the world are moving really quick and I worry we're moving slow." Mr Khan said, calling on the PM to be clear about next steps in the fight against Omicron.