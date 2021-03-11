Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse

11 March 2021, 14:27

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Saying 'not all men' in response to women's concerns over abuse 'fundamentally misses the point', argues journalist Sascha O'Sullivan.

She was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Sascha said there were many women "out there in the trenches fighting for us to be safe on the streets, to be safe when we walk at night."

But, she warned that "the conversations aren't happening among men" point out that when people say "not all men" it does not mean all male individuals are going to sexually assault someone.

The journalist said that by men not "calling out a culture which allows sexual assault, which allows catcalling on the streets," then "you are complicit."

She said the "not all men" argument "fundamentally misses the point."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

Sarah Everard: Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder injured in custody
Sadiq Khan has told LBC London's streets are not safe "for women and girls"

London's streets are not safe 'for women or for girls', Sadiq Khan tells LBC
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport (file image)

New Covid variant detected in travellers entering UK from Antigua
The suspended rollout comes after reports of people getting blood clots after the jab

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca rollout after blood clot reports
The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid vaccine approved for EU use

Paris tourist in mask

France to ease its Covid-19 border restrictions for the UK