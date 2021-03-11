Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse

By EJ Ward

Saying 'not all men' in response to women's concerns over abuse 'fundamentally misses the point', argues journalist Sascha O'Sullivan.

She was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Sascha said there were many women "out there in the trenches fighting for us to be safe on the streets, to be safe when we walk at night."

But, she warned that "the conversations aren't happening among men" point out that when people say "not all men" it does not mean all male individuals are going to sexually assault someone.

The journalist said that by men not "calling out a culture which allows sexual assault, which allows catcalling on the streets," then "you are complicit."

She said the "not all men" argument "fundamentally misses the point."