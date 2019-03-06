“School Ignored My Daughter’s Stab Threat To Save Their Reputation”

A 13-year-old girl has been taken out of school after teachers failed to act when another pupil threatened to stab her, one worried father told LBC.

Former soldier Lee said the unnamed school “wanted to keep their reputation” so failed to act when his daughter was threatened yesterday.

He told Shelagh Fogarty the threat, which was made after a fight, was also reported to the police.

“The police have said there’s nothing they can do,” a worried Lee said.

“My daughter is at home now, she’s not going back to that school.

“Rather than me have to go back and know my daughter has been stabbed, I’ve decided she ain’t going back to school.

“The school have done nothing about it, the girl is going back to that school and my daughter hasn’t got a reputation for any type of trouble.”

Meanwhile, Theresa May has told MPs she will be holding a special summit in the coming days to discuss how to tackle knife crime.

The Prime Minister confirmed ministers, community leaders and victims will be invited to Downing Street "to explore what more we can do".

After meeting police chiefs from seven forces from across England this morning, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he will do "everything he can" to make sure they get the resources and powers they need to tackle violent crime.