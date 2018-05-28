Shelagh Says Our Whole Societal Approach To Drugs Isn't Working

28 May 2018, 15:15

Shelagh Fogarty argues that there is a "depressing regularity" to drug related deaths of young people in the UK.

Following the recent deaths of two young people aged 18 and 20 at a Portsmouth music festival, where it is reported that a large number of Class A drugs had been circulated, Shelagh calls for a stricter approach to drug regulation:

"We just see the same thing again and again and again,"

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC Studio
Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC Studio. Picture: LBC

"There just seems to be a depressing regularity about it."

"It suggests to me at least that our policy on drugs, our legislation on drugs and our whole societal approach to drugs just isn't working."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller