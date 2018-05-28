Shelagh Says Our Whole Societal Approach To Drugs Isn't Working

Shelagh Fogarty argues that there is a "depressing regularity" to drug related deaths of young people in the UK.

Following the recent deaths of two young people aged 18 and 20 at a Portsmouth music festival, where it is reported that a large number of Class A drugs had been circulated, Shelagh calls for a stricter approach to drug regulation:

"We just see the same thing again and again and again,"

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC Studio. Picture: LBC

"There just seems to be a depressing regularity about it."

"It suggests to me at least that our policy on drugs, our legislation on drugs and our whole societal approach to drugs just isn't working."