Shelagh Fogarty Calls Windrush Scandal "Abomination"

2 May 2018, 15:54

Shelagh insisted the government is not doing enough to stop Windrush scandal, following call from granddaughter of Windrush citizen.

Granddaughter of Windrush citizen, Donna, called in to say how she is not allowed to be a midwife, as she would have to pay, and needs an additional £900 to get her own daughter indefinite leave.

Shelagh on Windrush Scandal
Shelagh on Windrush Scandal. Picture: LBC / PA Images

Shelagh was furious, saying the UK government are not doing enough on a daily basis to sort the situation out.

"You should be giving an hour of your day every single day between now until it's solved."

"Now we know about it, what are we going to do about it?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller