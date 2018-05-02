Shelagh Fogarty Calls Windrush Scandal "Abomination"

Shelagh insisted the government is not doing enough to stop Windrush scandal, following call from granddaughter of Windrush citizen.

Granddaughter of Windrush citizen, Donna, called in to say how she is not allowed to be a midwife, as she would have to pay, and needs an additional £900 to get her own daughter indefinite leave.

Shelagh on Windrush Scandal. Picture: LBC / PA Images

Shelagh was furious, saying the UK government are not doing enough on a daily basis to sort the situation out.

"You should be giving an hour of your day every single day between now until it's solved."

"Now we know about it, what are we going to do about it?"