Shelagh Fogarty Tells Angry Brexiteer: “You’re Answering Like A Five-Year-Old”

A Brexiteer so angry he was going to “combust into flames” was accused of answering Shelagh Fogarty’s questions “like a five-year-old”.

James phoned LBC because he was furious with MPs trying to “sabotage” Brexit.

He spoked as parliament prepares to vote on seven amendments to the Prime Minister's Brexit deal tonight.

One, tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, could delay Britain’s departure the EU.

James phoned LBC because he was furious with MPs including Yvette Cooper. Picture: LBC

Another calls for alternative arrangements to the controversial Irish border backstop.

Theresa May has told her Cabinet she will ask Brussels to reopen negotiations.

“I am at my wits end here,” James told Shelagh.

“I think I’m going to basically combust into flames.

“I am sick to the back teeth of people like Yvette Cooper and Dominic Grieve trying to sabotage Brexit.”

But when Shelagh was unhappy with some of the answers James was giving her, she told him: “That’s the answer of a five-year-old.”

