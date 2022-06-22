'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told Shelagh Fogarty he's "ashamed" to say that he voted for Brexit.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Dan in Southampton said he's "ashamed" to say he voted for Brexit and that now "really sure why" he did.

Shelagh asked: "Can you remember anything of why, what you were thinking, what you were saying at the time?"

Dan replied: "I think I sort of bought into the whole thing about how it was undemocratic and you know these people were sort of having influence over our lives and I didn't know who they were. You know, the kind of leaders of the EU, I'd never heard of them before."

In response, Shelagh said: "And now what you do think you've got? You've got a leader you voted for. You've got a Prime Minister you voted for. You've got a democracy that what? You tell me how you feel about those things."

READ MORE: James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

Dan responded: "Well, I just feel regret over the whole thing, because yes I feel that actually under the EU law we had a lot of protections that I hadn't realised.

"You know, we now have a government who thinks that they can do what they want. We now have a government who has a hard stance on immigration which I disagree with.

"And I hadn't considered all of these things when I went to put my vote in the ballot box.

"I was in my early twenties at the time when I voted so, you know, maybe it was a bit of naivety. But yes, I just feel so much regret...And I just, I think there must so many other people like myself who voted for this and now regret it."

READ MORE: Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne