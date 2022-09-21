'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

By Maddie Wilson

This mother told Shelagh Fogarty there was no support in the maternity unit during her first pregnancy.

Richard Stanton, a campaigning father, who lost his daughter in the Shrewsbury maternity scandal is calling for police prosecutions after 300 babies died or were left brain damaged due to poor care.

This mother shared her story in a maternity ward with Shelagh Fogarty.

“It felt like I was pushed by maternity services and having spent 10 days in hospital with a sick baby and myself being sick there was no support.”

The caller said when she needed assistance going to the toilet, because she couldn't move after an emergency c-section, she was told to stop ringing the buzzer for help.

“I was even told stop ringing the buzzer because you're disturbing the women who are sleeping.”

Reflecting on the experience being in the height of covid the mother told Shelagh: "It wasn't the best experience.. and not having you partner there, that was awful."

Shelagh added that the enquiry into Shrewsbury and Telford "described baby’s suffering fatal skull fractures when they forced out using forceps and women are left screaming in agony for hours as their pain or needs were belittled".

