'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

21 September 2022, 21:59

By Maddie Wilson

This mother told Shelagh Fogarty there was no support in the maternity unit during her first pregnancy.

Richard Stanton, a campaigning father, who lost his daughter in the Shrewsbury maternity scandal is calling for police prosecutions after 300 babies died or were left brain damaged due to poor care.

This mother shared her story in a maternity ward with Shelagh Fogarty.

“It felt like I was pushed by maternity services and having spent 10 days in hospital with a sick baby and myself being sick there was no support.”

The caller said when she needed assistance going to the toilet, because she couldn't move after an emergency c-section, she was told to stop ringing the buzzer for help.

“I was even told stop ringing the buzzer because you're disturbing the women who are sleeping.”

Reflecting on the experience being in the height of covid the mother told Shelagh: "It wasn't the best experience.. and not having you partner there, that was awful."

Shelagh added that the enquiry into Shrewsbury and Telford "described baby’s suffering fatal skull fractures when they forced out using forceps and women are left screaming in agony for hours as their pain or needs were belittled".

READ MORE: Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

An NHS shake-up is on the way to deal with the backlog

GP shake up: All patients needing urgent help to be seen on same day after months of appointments chaos
Peta's idea of a sex ban on meat-loving men has been ridiculed

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands
Mr Kaba's death sparked protests

'I want justice for my son and I want the truth': Chris Kaba's family holds 'very hard' face-to-face with Met chief
Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'
Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released
An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.

Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest