Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

10 December 2020, 16:25

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty challenges a caller who "doesn't think there's any evidence" that he should wear a face mask during the pandemic.

Caller Christian told Shelagh he has not worn a mask during the entire pandemic and he's "been out pretty much every single day."

He said that he is exempt from wearing a face mask - but even if he was not exempt he said he would refuse would as he "doesn't think there's evidence" it would protect him from coronavirus.

Read more: UK records further 533 Covid deaths bringing tally to 62,566

Shelagh explained that there is evidence that if she and him were both wearing one, their breath would not reach each other as readily, thus lowering the risk of transmission.

Christian responded, "There's no evidence to back that up, to be honest."

Shelagh pointed out that it is against the law to go on public transport or enter a shop without a face covering, to which Christian said he did not know it was the law, he "thought it was more mandatory or compulsory."

"I wouldn't wear one anyway even if I wasn't exempt," Christian said, "I don't think there's any benefit to it. As a human being we need bacteria to survive."

Read more: London 'has highest Covid rate in England' as capital edges closer to Tier 3

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The EU want to 'bleed us dry,' claims caller

The EU wants to 'bleed UK dry,' claims caller

Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Mask-wearing should be compulsory in the UK, says caller

Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

Covid vaccine: GP's advice for people with allergies

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty he still has nightmares about his time in the iron lung

"The iron lung still gives me nightmares": Polio sufferer's message for Covid anti-vaxxers
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Welsh Government 'planning second firebreak lockdown from 28 December'
Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
Matt Hancock is set to hold a press conference at 5pm

Watch live: Matt Hancock leads coronavirus press conference

File photo: All Welsh secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from Monday.

Welsh secondary schools and colleges to move online from Monday as cases rise
Congestion at UK ports is out of control, according to an operations director in Portsmouth

Congestion at UK ports 'out of control' ahead of Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of clarity on Brexit