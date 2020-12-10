Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty challenges a caller who "doesn't think there's any evidence" that he should wear a face mask during the pandemic.

Caller Christian told Shelagh he has not worn a mask during the entire pandemic and he's "been out pretty much every single day."

He said that he is exempt from wearing a face mask - but even if he was not exempt he said he would refuse would as he "doesn't think there's evidence" it would protect him from coronavirus.

Shelagh explained that there is evidence that if she and him were both wearing one, their breath would not reach each other as readily, thus lowering the risk of transmission.

Christian responded, "There's no evidence to back that up, to be honest."

Shelagh pointed out that it is against the law to go on public transport or enter a shop without a face covering, to which Christian said he did not know it was the law, he "thought it was more mandatory or compulsory."

"I wouldn't wear one anyway even if I wasn't exempt," Christian said, "I don't think there's any benefit to it. As a human being we need bacteria to survive."

