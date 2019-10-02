Shelagh Fogarty Challenges Gavin Williamson Over Johnson's Allegations

Watch as Shelagh challenges Gavin Williamson over Desmond Swain's blackface comments and Johnson's allegations of sexual harassment.

Shelagh said that stories that circle around any government, true or not, must be tackled.

"Boris Johnson is a man who is not yet divorced, he's in a very public relationship, he's accused of an affair with Jennifer Arcuri including allegations of financial impropriety, he's accused of groping.

"You have one MP Desmond Swain confidently saying he would do blackface again except for the hassle it would cause him and you have Geoffrey Clifton-Brown asked to leave the party conference because of a fracas.

"None of this is allowing your central message to be the message that lands, is it? It's all getting in the way, the behaviour of some of your own people, including the leader? It's getting in the way."

Gavin Williamson said that when the MPs signed up to Cabinet it was with the promise of getting Brexit done and to get out of the European Union on 31st October. He then started talking about the political agenda.

Shelagh asked, of the behaviour: "So none of those things are a problem?"

A question Williamson ignored.

"And you talk about uniting the country, and Lord knows we hope you can, but Desmond Swain? Blackface? Still sort of saying it's fun? That has to be dealt with. You're a former whip, that has to be dealt with," Shelagh said, "People getting into fights in the Conservative party conference, former whip."

Williamson said: "I think there should always be absolute resolute discipline always shown through a Parliamentary party."

"There isn't, is there? Not at the top," replied Shelagh.

Williamson then avoided the question again and focused on talking about the party's goal to leave the European Union on 31st October.

"We need to see an iron discipline on delivering that," he said.

"Just very quickly, iron discipline - does that include absolutely abiding by the law of the land?" asked Shelagh.

"The Prime Minister has always been clear we follow the law," he replied.

Watch the insightful interview above.