Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form

15 July 2021, 17:39 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 17:46

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty gives her case for not allowing children to wear makeup in school until sixth form.

The conversations comes after a 14-year-old girl was put into isolation at her school for wearing false eyelashes.

Shelagh began the hour by joking: "I have the dubious honour of being, I think, the only person in this building who thinks that schoolchildren shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school.

She added: "I've been talking about it in the office today because of a girl who was sent to isolation because she had full on, sort of drag queen, eyelashes on."

Shelagh then stated that she thinks children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form.

LBC Exclusive: 'Total discrimination': Private GP reveals how Govt bureaucracy hinders Covid testing

She continued: "Most of the people saying 'oh it's just a bit of fun' or 'it helps with girls self-esteem' - if I was the headteacher of a school, here's what I would say in my explanation.

"[I'd say] 'if you have trouble with your self-esteem just because you're a teenager, we'll address that and we'll talk about it and help you through it. If you have problems at school because someone's being vicious to you because you have acne, give me their name and I'll sort them out'."

Shelagh added: "You have to focus on the child's self-esteem, you have to give them genuine self-esteem that will be properly material to them in life and give them resilience in the face of people trying to bring them down.

"Isn't that what the adults in the room should be doing, instead of saying to your 13-year-old daughter, put a bit of makeup on?"

She concluded: "I just don't like the idea of saying to a child - make yourself look better."

READ MORE: 'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity
Tory MP admits 'it was not right' to boo taking the knee, as Mings blasts Patel

Tory MP admits 'it was not right' to boo taking the knee, as Mings blasts Patel
Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder
Sadiq Khan 'unhappy' with plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport

Sadiq Khan criticises government plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport
'Shame is endemic in the LGBTQ+ community', caller tells LBC

Society presumes we can't love like straight people can, says LGBTQ+ caller
Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hammersmith Bridge will reopen to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic on Saturday

Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned

NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears
Government guidance suggests customers should continue to wear face masks in supermarkets.

All major supermarkets in England tell customers to wear face masks
Boris Johnson's plans to urge clubs to use Covid passports but not to make them mandatory appear to be in tatters days after he announced them.

PM's plans for Covid passports in chaos as 8 in 10 nightclubs say they won't use them
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder