Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty gives her case for not allowing children to wear makeup in school until sixth form.

The conversations comes after a 14-year-old girl was put into isolation at her school for wearing false eyelashes.

Shelagh began the hour by joking: "I have the dubious honour of being, I think, the only person in this building who thinks that schoolchildren shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school.

She added: "I've been talking about it in the office today because of a girl who was sent to isolation because she had full on, sort of drag queen, eyelashes on."

Shelagh then stated that she thinks children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form.

She continued: "Most of the people saying 'oh it's just a bit of fun' or 'it helps with girls self-esteem' - if I was the headteacher of a school, here's what I would say in my explanation.

"[I'd say] 'if you have trouble with your self-esteem just because you're a teenager, we'll address that and we'll talk about it and help you through it. If you have problems at school because someone's being vicious to you because you have acne, give me their name and I'll sort them out'."

Shelagh added: "You have to focus on the child's self-esteem, you have to give them genuine self-esteem that will be properly material to them in life and give them resilience in the face of people trying to bring them down.

"Isn't that what the adults in the room should be doing, instead of saying to your 13-year-old daughter, put a bit of makeup on?"

She concluded: "I just don't like the idea of saying to a child - make yourself look better."

