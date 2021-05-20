Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty heard the harrowing story of a man whose wife was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's.

Riaz Jafferali spoke to Shelagh wife Suzanne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at the age of 48.

The current weekly cost of Suzanne's care is £1,406 a week, according to her husband.

Speaking to Shelagh about his wife's condition, Mr Jafferali said: "She really deteriorated last year."

He added: "I don't know what to do for the best for Suzanne. Her condition is so pronounced.

"And it takes someone with a lot of training [and] a lot of expertise in that area to deal with someone who can be, through no fault of their own, slightly violent, very moody [and] unable to communicate her basic needs to you."

Referring to the costs of her care, he said: "The costs are incredible. They really are."

Mr Jafferali later added: "Some of the people we've dealt with, who we turned to in our hour of need, their attitude and the way they've treated us has been absolutely shocking."

