Shelagh Fogarty: How Can Johnson Keep Getting Away With Lies?

How can Boris Johnson get away with repeatedly lying Parliament? Shelagh Fogarty asks, outraged.

Shelagh said that whoever the Prime Minister was, how could he or she "stand in Parliament, sit in a radio or TV studio, stand in front of his entire party and it being beamed around the world, and repeatedly tell the lie that he will not write a letter to the European Council seeking an extension to Article 50, deal or no deal.

"That he doesn't like the consequences, 'I'll die in a ditch before I do it, blah blah blah'.

"His lawyers clearly say otherwise, he says otherwise through his lawyers. He will indeed like the rest of us have to follow the law."

Shelagh Fogarty: Are we living in a society where lies are just accepted now? Picture: PA

She asked: "So how can that just stand? He didn't just say it loosely in one interview, he's repeated it and repeated it in Parliament. In Parliament.

"There was a time when you got kicked out of Parliament for lying repeatedly or even once in Parliament. I don't get it.

"Are we living in times now where we just say 'well it's gone a bit Trumpian' and therefore, really important norms are just thrown out of the window.

"Are those the times we live in? And if they are are you relaxed about that? I'm not relaxed about that for one second."