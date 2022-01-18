Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

By Sam Sholli

This is Shelagh Fogarty's response to Boris Johnson saying that nobody warned him that a drinks party on May 20th 2020 was against Covid rules and that he would have remembered that.

Boris Johnson made the claims after his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed that the Prime Minister "lied to Parliament about parties".

Mr Johnson told Sky News that "nobody warned [him] it was against the rules" and that he "would have remembered that".

In response to those claims by Mr Johnson, Shelagh said: "That does seem odd, I must say.

"[And that's] because he announced the rules [and] he made the rules.

"He's the Prime Minister. He agreed the rules.

"So if I and you and everybody else knew that a pre-invited gathering of 100 people, even if they work together, was against rules - then surely the man who made the rules should have known it was against the rules.

"It's a bit like saying nobody warned me that my name was Shelagh Fogarty."

