Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

18 January 2022, 16:47 | Updated: 18 January 2022, 18:52

By Sam Sholli

This is Shelagh Fogarty's response to Boris Johnson saying that nobody warned him that a drinks party on May 20th 2020 was against Covid rules and that he would have remembered that.

Boris Johnson made the claims after his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed that the Prime Minister "lied to Parliament about parties".

Mr Johnson told Sky News that "nobody warned [him] it was against the rules" and that he "would have remembered that".

In response to those claims by Mr Johnson, Shelagh said: "That does seem odd, I must say.

"[And that's] because he announced the rules [and] he made the rules.

"He's the Prime Minister. He agreed the rules.

"So if I and you and everybody else knew that a pre-invited gathering of 100 people, even if they work together, was against rules - then surely the man who made the rules should have known it was against the rules.

"It's a bit like saying nobody warned me that my name was Shelagh Fogarty."

READ MORE: Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Morally inept' NDA practice in uni sex cases must be scrapped, Minister insists

'Morally inept' uni sex case NDAs must be scrapped, Minister demands

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

Pavan Sagoo passed away in the same month Downing Street held a party for staff.

Mum who lost daughter, 14, during May 2020 lockdown too devastated to say the PM's name

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

Colston's Girls' School ex-pupil reveals 'inappropriate' rituals to slave trader

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Best of 2021: Clash with caller branding bikini-wearing girls 'shocking'

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Ex-Met standards boss furies listeners saying no 'public interest' in No10 party investigation

Ex-Met standards boss enrages LBC listeners saying 'no public interest' in No10 Xmas party

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest

Police officer gives impassioned reaction to 'demoralising' violent Bristol protest
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
'My colleague assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC

'My colleague sexually assaulted me in the work lift,' caller tells LBC
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

Porn completely normalises sexual violence towards women, says sociologist

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday

Man 'kept as slave' in Carlisle shed for 40 years in 'harrowing' crime
Sue Gray will reportedly interview Dominic Cummings as part of her inquiry

Sue Gray will interview Dominic Cummings after explosive partygate claims
Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice

Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard in a £50bn deal

Microsoft to buy Call of Duty gaming firm Activision Blizzard in £50bn deal
TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by big fashion brands

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois signed up by The North Face and Gucci for ad campaign
The aftermath of the rampage in Aldi.

Woman admits £10,000 Aldi wrecking spree during second lockdown