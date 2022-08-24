'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

By Tim Dodd

Shelagh Fogarty challenges this caller who claims the UK's support to Ukraine is "completely wrong" as it's supporting an unwinnable war for them.

It comes after Boris Johnson travelled to Kyiv today in a show of strength and solidarity with Ukraine to mark the six month anniversary of the war and to join the nation's independence celebrations.

Nick in Ilford told Shelagh Fogarty: "I believe what we're doing in Ukraine is completely wrong, I don't think this is a winnable war for Ukraine just based on manpower alone.

"We're just propping up a country that will lose, that will just end up with more deaths, that eventually will end up having to have some kind of talks and succeed ground to Russia.

"Russia's fighting a war of attrition here."

Shelagh Fogarty challenged Nick: "And why can't Ukraine fight a defensive war of attrition in response? Would you roll over if the Russians came into the UK like this?"

As Nick didn't provide a straight yes or no, Shelagh proceeded to ask: "Would you roll over? Would you roll over? Would you roll over?"

"I think you would get to the point where if you have enough civilians killed, you would have to say 'right, we need to pick the best of two evils', and I think that's where we are with this war," Nick replied.

Nick maintained that Ukrainians would be safe under Putin's leadership.

Shelagh later asked Nick if his name was "actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick" due to his views.