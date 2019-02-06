Shelagh Fogarty Vs Nigel Farage: Pair Clash Over Brexit Plan Question

Shelagh Fogarty did battle with Nigel Farage as she asked the MEP to explain his plan for Brexit.

The pair clashed after Donald Tusk said there is a “special place in hell” for the Brexit leaders who supported leaving the EU without a plan of how to do it.

Speaking alongside Irish leader Leo Varadkar the European Council President insisted the EU was not making "any new offer" to Theresa May on the Brexit deal.

Shelagh Fogarty and Nigel Farage clashed on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

Giving his reaction on LBC, Nigel said it was evidence the EU was becoming increasingly worried about a no-deal Brexit.

“They’re staring down the barrel of us leaving on WTO terms and the problem they’ve got is German industry, French industry are screaming at them to do something and come to some deal,” the MEP said.

“Do you still have the notes from your plan back in 2015?” Shelagh hit back. “When you made it clear you were going to make a big part of the Leave campaign?

“Remind me of your plan?”

Watch what happened next above.