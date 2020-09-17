Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to claims Government's Covid response was "spectacular"

17 September 2020, 22:03

By Fiona Jones

This was Shelagh Fogarty's furious reaction to the Conservative London Mayor candidate after he claimed the Government has "got some things spectacularly right" in the pandemic response.

Candidate Shaun Bailey insisted "the NHS wasn't overwhelmed, we've been able to control the amount of deaths we've had...some things we've got spectacularly right."

Shelagh outright refused to accept this, "Absolutely not. Out of the respect to the 50,000 families who lost somebody because of what did not happen and what did happen between January and March, can we not talk about a spectacular success in this virus?

"Maybe we'll have one between now and Christmas, pray to God we do, but we did not in the first half of this year.

"Shame on you for suggesting we did!" Shelagh said, "50,000 people. Dead."

Shaun Bailey responded that he said there were some things the Government got right, such as the furlough scheme, but not all.

"I don't live in a bubble, here in London we were affected by Covid very badly, particularly in my community. I understand the level of deaths but it could have been worse," Mr Bailey said.

"Is it perfect? 'Course not. Unless not one single person died, you couldn't use the word perfect, but we are trying."

Shelagh retorted that he had used the word "spectacular" which Mr Bailey was forced to acknowledge.

He continued that the pandemic was a learning curve for the country: "If we keep talking about this in a way that it has defeated us, it will do in the long run."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Schools in England began welcoming back pupils in all year groups for the autumn term this month.

Children's Commissioner tells LBC Covid testing is vital for keeping schools open
London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives
Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic

Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic
GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face to face appointments, Doctor claims

GPs 'insulted' by NHS push for more face-to-face appointments, doctor says
The caller said he'd have seven people round for dinner despite the government's new "rule of six".

Shelagh Fogarty takes down caller who wants a table for seven
Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to LBC's Iain Dale

David Cameron 'desperately wants deal' on Brexit

Hundreds of people were said to have been turned away from the site in Catford

'Hundreds' turned away from Catford test site after QR code 'shambles'
The infection rate in Bolton has fallen but remain the highest in England

Infection rate in Bolton falls but remains highest in England
Twitter has added a warning label to one of US president Donald Trump's tweets

Twitter adds warning to 'potentially misleading' Donald Trump tweets
A vender carries food for sale at Pattaya beach in Chonburi province, Thailand

Thailand and Singapore added to England’s quarantine-free travel list
The body of the man was found in the early hours of Thursday morning

Police investigating after body of 'man on fire' found