Shelagh Forgarty Speaks To Syrian Refugee Who Competed In Rio Olympics

Yusra Mardini speaks about her upcoming book, which outlines her journey from Syria into Europe to becoming an Olympic Swimmer.

Yusra Mardini spoke Shelagh Fogarty about her newly released book, Butterfly: From Refugee to Olympian, My Story of Rescue, Hope and Triumph, which outline's Yusra's story of her escape from Damascus, through Europe before eventually settling in Berlin.

She then competed as a swimmer in the Rio Olympics of 2016 and became a Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Shelagh Fogarty Syrian Refugee Call. Picture: LBC

She told Shelagh about how she is distressed about not being able do anything about those still in Syria, including friends she knows are still there and she avoids paying attention to the news about Syria.

"It's just heartbreaking because I can do nothing for them."

Shelagh reminded Yusra that by representing her country in the Olympics, she is making a big difference for the people of Syria.

"You say you can't do anything for your people, but I think by representing them around the world I think you are doing something very important."