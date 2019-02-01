Shelagh Tells Brutal Job Interviewer: “I’d Rather Chew My Head Off Than Work For You”

When Shelagh Fogarty heard the brutal way this man spoke to his work colleagues, she bluntly told him: “I’d rather chew my own head off than work for you!”

Richard stunned the LBC presenter when he described how shouting and swearing in the office was “normal” and he often made people storm out of interviews.

At one point Shelagh told him: “You sound like an abusive husband”.

It followed claims that a woman was subjected to a “brutal” two-hour job interview during which the CEO “tried his best to intimidate” her.

Olivia Bland made the accusations on Twitter after an interview at a tech firm in Greater Manchester.

Richard described his life working in a tech firm, telling LBC: “I was receiving 1,000 CVs a month for two roles and you have to be very tough.

“There would be very many people leaving interviews feeling very peeved.”

“You put people under pressure, you shout at them. Then you go for a beer at the end of the day.

“That’s the theatre of life. That’s the theatre of working. You can never touch people obviously, not violence.”

A gobsmacked Shelagh responded: “You make it sound like a place I’d rather chew my own head off than work in.”

