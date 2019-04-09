Stanley Johnson Applies To Fight EU Elections As A Tory Candidate

Stanley Johnson, the father of Boris, has told LBC he intends to stand as a Conservative candidate in the forthcoming EU elections if the UK takes part.

Describing his decision, Mr Johnson told Shelagh Fogarty: "I am worried that we the Conservatives are not going to give this European election the positive force that we ought to be giving it."

Stanley Johnson revealed his plans to stand as a Tory candidate in the EU elections . Picture: LBC

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on Friday, but Theresa May will ask for an extension when she meets leaders in Brussels tomorrow.

If another delay is granted, Britain will have to take prepare to elect new MEPs in the European elections on 23rd May.

Mr Johnson, who is pro-Remain, served in the European parliament as a Tory MEP between 1979 and 1984.

He believes it's vital for the UK to take these pending elections seriously, even if Britain remains a member of the EU for another year.

“It would be an absolute tragedy if we walked away from the table when some of these vital things are being discussed," he added.

Theresa May has met with Angela Merkel in a bid to try and secure another Brexit delay. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has been in Berlin to ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel for help to win secure such delay.

She'll also travel to Paris to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron.