Caller Sue accuses Starmer of rolling out the red carpet for 'illegal immigrants'

By Olly Roberts

"Starmer's there saying: 'Come in, come in.'"

Shelagh Fogarty hears from caller Sue, who is livid with Keir Starmer for allegedly welcoming illegal immigrants to the UK...



Sue argues that Britain is handing out too many benefits, housing, and healthcare to those arriving irregularly, and claims this is encouraging more to come.



She accuses Starmer of doing nothing to stop it and even suggests he’s happy to “let them in.” “He’s just destroyed this country,” Sue insists.

“You’re not serious,” replies Shelagh. “You think he’s sitting at home with a big cigar going, ‘Let them come’? That’s not a serious point.”