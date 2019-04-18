Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

An emotional LBC caller fought back the tears as he told Shelagh Fogarty he fears climate protesters are going to ruin his surprise marriage proposal.

Richard phoned after hearing reports Extinction Rebellion protesters were discussing shutting down Heathrow Airport on Good Friday.

In a secret WhatsApp message, demonstrators said they were going to “raise the bar” over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

But, Richard said the revelation had left him “shaking” and “devastated”.

“I’ve put months of preparation into taking my girlfriend to Paris,” the emotional caller said.

“I went over at Christmas to look at all the hotels. I’ve spent months preparing for this, they’re going to ruin it!”