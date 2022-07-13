Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

By Sam Sholli

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO Jess Mills has told LBC she wants people to attend cinemas on the 10th anniversary of the London 2012 Olympic Games and relive their "magic".

Her words have come as part of a fundraising campaign by the foundation, which is promoting the showing of newly-cut version of Danny Boyle’s opening ceremonies in hundreds of cinemas across the UK on the 10th anniversary of the Games (July 27th).

The foundation's CEO, who is the daughter of the late Tessa Jowell, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that her mother was "absolutely central" in leading the bid for the Games, in the delivery of them and securing an "absolutely glorious Olympic legacy which really has transformed the whole East of London".

Tessa Jowell, who died in 2018 after suffering a brain haemorrhage, between 2001 and 2007.

All proceeds from tickets will go to the Tessa Jowell Foundation "to fund the really important work we're doing to systemically innovate NHS brain cancer care", she also said.

She went on to express that the day presented a chance to "relive the magic" of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Celebrity backers of the campaign include David Beckham and Denise Lewis.

David Beckham has said: “It is a shocking and widely unknown fact that Brain Cancer is the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 in the UK. As a close friend of Tessa, it is my honour to help support her family foundation to deliver her final campaign – to transform NHS brain cancer care in Britain.

“Tessa was absolutely key to bringing the Olympics to London, with all the incredible memories that brought, and I cannot think of a better way of honouring such a wonderful person than by supporting a cause she cared so passionately about. Please donate if you can.”

There is also going to be a free showing on a big screen at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford

The Tessa Jowell Foundation, on its website, has stated: "Sadly, brain cancer is the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 in the UK.

"That’s why all funds raised on 27th July will help us get closer to our goal of raising £4 million to make sure that every brain cancer patient can access world class treatment and care through the NHS Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence programme.

"If you can’t #TurnUpForTessa at a local cinema, text TESSA to 70470 to donate £5."