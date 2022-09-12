The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

12 September 2022, 17:05 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 17:06

By Abbie Reynolds

A grassroots football club chairman told Shelagh Fogarty he can't "imagine the late Queen or current King would have wished for kids to be banished from the playing field for a weekend".

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II many recreational activities were cancelled inline with the period of mourning.
Some argued that many of the cancellations were unnecessary.

A chairman of a grassroots football club, with around 400 players from aged four, called in to Shelagh Fogarty’s show to give his feelings on the many cancellations.

Reflecting the personal impact for his football club he said: “They have had such a turbulent time with the pandemic… and I think actually why keep them off the football field?”

The football chairman went on to highlight the importance of sport and more specifically group sport.

“As coaches we play a pastoral part [by creating a] relationship with the players and being with their friends can be a support for them.

“And they love football, they love playing sports,” he added.

He concluded, saying: “I can't imagine the late Queen or current King would have wished for kids to be banished from the playing field for a weekend, I don’t see the logic for that.”

Earlier on in the show Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Sean Ingle, Chief sports reporter and columnist at the Guardian.

She said: “I think we are a nation confused on what national mourning should look like.”

Sean started: “We are indeed.

“You saw in cricket the national anthem being played and people coming together and rugby did the same. But football decided the best way to mourn the Queen was to cancel everything.”

He told Shelagh: “The FA and Premier League, in seeking to do the right thing, did the wrong thing… especially when it came to grassroots. People were scratching their heads and saying ‘what is going on here?’”

READ MORE: Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is being celebrated by jihadists worldwide "as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11", Charles Lister has told LBC.

Afghanistan crisis: 'Jihadists are celebrating this as arguably their greatest victory since 9/11'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heckler arrested for shouting abuse at Andrew during royal procession

Heckler who called Prince Andrew "sick old man" arrested during procession

Tube attacker dubbed 'The Terminator' jailed for life for random machete attack on fellow passenger

'Terminator' Tube attacker who tried to kill a passenger is jailed for life

Queen merchandise and London's Park Plaza County Hall

Firms cash in on Queen as hotel room prices spike up to 400% on eve of state funeral

The Duchess of Sussex (right) has postponed the release of future episodes of her 'Arhcetypes' podcast following the Queen's death.

New episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast on hold due to death of the Queen

Crowds amass in London as roads closed

One million people expected in London to see the Queen's lying in state

Charles leads the Queen's children in sombre procession through the streets of Edinburgh

Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh